189 Democratic House members protest 'unilateral annexation'

In a letter addressed to Primie Minister Netanyahu, Defense MInister Gantz, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenzi, 189 Democratic House members have protested the government's sovereignty plans.

“As committed partners in supporting and protecting the special US-Israel relationship, we express our deep concern with the stated intention to move ahead with any unilateral annexation of West Bank territory, and we urge your government to reconsider plans to do so,” the letter, published by The Hill, said.

“Unilateral annexation could create serious problems for Israel with its European friends and other partners around the world. We do not see how any of these acute risks serve the long-term interest of a strong, secure Israel,” the letter added.