Minister of Settlement Affairs: 'Gush Etzion protects Jerusalem'

Minister of Settlement Affairs Tzipi Hotovely toured Gush Etzion and met with Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the local regional council. ''Applying sovereignty is a historic window of opportunity that can't be missed," Hotovely said during a visit to the community of Karmei Tzur.

"All of Gush Etzion (cluster of Jewish communities in Judean Hills south of Jerusalem) protects Jerusalem and Karmei Tzur is in an especially strategic location," Hotovely added.