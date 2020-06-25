Esther Wachsman: 'Yehuda and Nachshon are together now'

Esther Wachsman thanked Haddassah Hospital for its palliative care of Yehuda Wachsman in his last days as he suffered from horrible pain and asked God to take him from this world. Esther is the mother of Nachshon Wachsman who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in 1994.

'Yehuda and Nachshon are together now," Esther remarked.

At a memorial service for his son last fall, Yehuda spoke of the need for national unity. "We are constantly at war," Yehuda said on that occasion, "and we do not have the luxury of internal strife. Everyone needs to compromise in order for us to unite and strengthen our decision makers.

"We have enemies around us who are gaining strength, there are missiles aimed at us and Iran wants to destroy us. It is precisely at such a time that we should be fighting amongst ourselves? Let us remember that my son Nachshon was a symbol innocence," the bereaved father added.