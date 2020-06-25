From Yesh Atid to Blue and White: MK Friedman explains party switch

Newly elected Knesset member Tehilah Friedman explained why she switched parties in March from the left leaning Yesh Atid (There is a Future) to the Blue and White center-left party.

"I decided to go in the direction of a national unity government with Blue and White chariman Benny Gantz even though I still had admiration and love for Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid," Friedman said.