|
16:57
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
From Yesh Atid to Blue and White: MK Friedman explains party switch
Newly elected Knesset member Tehilah Friedman explained why she switched parties in March from the left leaning Yesh Atid (There is a Future) to the Blue and White center-left party.
"I decided to go in the direction of a national unity government with Blue and White chariman Benny Gantz even though I still had admiration and love for Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid," Friedman said.
Last Briefs