16:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 IDF spokesman and 100 colleagues enter two week isolation Chief spokesman of the IDF and Brigadier-General Hedy Zilberman along with 100 officers and other soldiers in the army spokesman division have gone into isolation. This measure was taken following a meeting where those in question were exposed to a solider who later tested positive for Covid-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs