Knesset member Sharren Haskel (Likud) visited Hebron today along with Knesset member Michal Shir (Likud).

After touring the Cave of the Patriarchs and the Jewish community, and meeing with Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, Haskel referred to the historical significance of Hebron.

"The Cave of the Patriarachs and the city of our forefathers Hebron have been our inheritance since Judaism began," Haskel remarked. "Furthermore, as the prime minister has said, 'Without applying sovereignty, this government has no right to exist,'" Haskel added.