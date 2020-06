16:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 City of Elad bus services will be expanded The Ministry of Transport has ordered an expansion of bus services in and out of Elad as well as within the city. These services had been curtailed in the wake of the high coronavirus morbidity rate in Elad, a rapidly growing city located thirty kilometers east of Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs