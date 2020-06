16:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Families of nursing home Covid-19 victims suing for 9 million shekels Families of fourteen Covid-19 victims are suing the 'Mishan' nursing home in Beersheba where the deceased had been living and the Ministry of Health for nine million shekels. ► ◄ Last Briefs