|
15:55
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
ICC to rule regarding jurisdiction over Judea and Samaria
Israel is preparing for decision of the International Court of Justice (ICC) regarding whether its jurisdiction extends over Judea and Samaria.
The ICC has been slammed by the Trump Administration and the Israeli government over its bias in cases brought before the court than involve either the United States or Israel.
It is thought that the court's decision will be announced in a few days.
Last Briefs