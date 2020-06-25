'Yehuda Waxman was a man of faith and peace, warm and sensitive'

President Reuven Rivlin eulogized Yehuda Waxman who passed away today 25 years after his son Nachshon was kinapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists.

"I regrettably heard of Judas Waxman's passing," Rivlin said. "We remember very well Yehuda's face which appeared on television during those days during which Nachshon's fate hung in the balance. We also remember how we were all anxiously united to his fate. It was the face of a man of faith, a man of peace, warm and sensitive, even in the midst grievous loss.

"We remember the bravery of the soldiers and the unit commanders who set out to release Nachshon and we will not forget the bravery of Capt. Nir Poraz, the salt of the earth, who fell during the daring operation. We will never forget the values that Yehuda willed to us with his passing. They are the values of national unity and shared respsonsibility," the president concluded," Rivlin concluded.