15:18
Reported
Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Governor of Bank of Israel meets with Chairman of Histadrut
The Governor of the Bank of Israel Professor Amir Yaron has met with Chairman of the Histadrut (Federation of Labor) Arnon Bar-David. The two discussed ways to help the economy and and assist employees in dealing with the consequences of the Corona epidemic.
They emphasized the importance of maintaining maximum economic activity in line with an appropriate medical response to the virus, and agreed on continued cooperation.
