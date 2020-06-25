14:58
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20

Finance Minister presents budget amendments to help self-employed

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz has presented a proposal for the government's approval that relates to changes in budgeting for, among other things, businesses' fixed expenses and grants for businesses working within the framework of the "Partner-Plus" program.

According to Katz, his budget amendments will provide a solution for approximately 100,000 self-employed people and small business owners.

Last Briefs