Naftali Bennett: Yehuda Wachsman always spoke of need for Jewish unity

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has paid tribute to Yehuda Wachsman, father of murdered soldier Nachshon Wachsman, who passed away today after a long struggle with illness.

"I was pained to hear of the passing of Yehuda Wachsman," Bennett said. "At the most recent memorial service for his son, Nachshon, Yehuda spoke on the need for unity among the Jewish People. He said, 'We are always at war, and we don't have the luxury of living with such divisions among us.'

"The Wachsman family taught us all about the importance of Jewish unity. I join them in their grief."