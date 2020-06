14:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Live on Arutz Sheva: 'Pulling the Annexation Trigger' Shurat HaDin roundtable with experts will discuss Trump's peace plan and the implications of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs