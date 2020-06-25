|
14:14
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Hadera resident indicted for blackmail and physical attacks
An indictment has been issued today against a resident of Hadera, who is suspected of attacking and blackmailing another person following a financial dispute between the two.
The indictment notes that the suspect appears to have been threatening and extorting the victim for the past two months, and that he also threatened and physically attacked him in front of his wife and children.
