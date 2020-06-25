PM Netanyahu: Yehuda Wachsman chose life in the wake of death

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has paid tribute to Yehuda Wachsman, father of murdered soldier Nachshon Wachsman, who passed away today after a long battle with serious illness.

"I learned of the passing of Yehuda Wachsman with great sorrow," Netanyahu said. "After the horrific murder of his son, Yehuda chose life - he chose the values of Torah, love of the Jewish People, and of the Land. In my name and the name of my wife Sara and in the name of all the citizens of Israel, I sent my condolences to Esther and all the Wachsman family. May his memory be remembered for a blessing."