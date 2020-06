13:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Beitar Jerusalem football team requests government aid Chair of the Beitar Jerusalem team, Eli Ohana, has requested government aid for his players. "We aren't different from anyone else in the sector," Ohana told Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs