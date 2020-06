13:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Yehuda Wachsman, father of Nachshon Hy"d, has passed away Yehuda Wachsman has passed away, 25 years after his son Nachshon was abducted and murdered by terrorists. ► ◄ Last Briefs