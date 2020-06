13:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Dimona kindergarten reports coronavirus case The Egoz kindergarten in Dimona has reported a coronavirus case. The kindergarten has now been closed, and the children and staff have been sent into quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs