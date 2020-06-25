Families of elderly virus victims sue retirement home, Health Ministry

The families of 14 elderly people who died after contracting the coronavirus at the Mishan retirement home in Be'er Sheva have filed a lawsuit against the retirement home and the Health Ministry.

In their suit, which demands 8.5 million shekels in compensation, the plaintiffs allege that the home's employees were not provided with protective clothing which led to their relatives being infected with the virus. They also accuse the retirement home and the Health Ministry of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.