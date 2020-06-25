Returning NZ citizens face cold welcome from fellow countrymen

Citizens of New Zealand returning home are finding a cold welcome, The Guardian reports, even though they are complying with quarantine restrictions.

Until just a few weeks ago, there were no known cases of Covid-19 in the country, but there are now 11 active cases in New Zealand, all of them returning citizens. 4,200 people are currently in quarantine facilities, and up to a thousand more are expected in coming weeks.

Only New Zealanders, their immediate families, and some essential workers are permitted to enter the country, but even so, the message they are getting from those who stayed home is often, "You should have stayed away," with people fearing that an influx of returning citizens could lead to another virus outbreak.