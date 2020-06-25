|
12:31
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Palestinian man arrested after being found with weapons & animal skins
Border Police working together with the Nature and Parks Authority conducted an operation last night in a Palestinian village in Samaria, following information indicating that animals were being abused there.
Border Police forces searched the home of the suspect and found weapons along with animals from protected species, as well as deer and fox skins.
The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning.
Last Briefs