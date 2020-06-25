|
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
State to appeal lenient sentence for former Ashdod port head
The State has filed an appeal in the case of Alon Hassan, former head of the Ashdod port, asking for his sentence to be made harsher.
The wording of the appeal notes that the correct sentence for crimes such as those Hasan was found guilty of should be a fixed sentence, and not the conditional sentence that was handed down, along with community service, adding that this contravenes the Supreme Court's own guidelines for corruption cases.
