11:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Blue & White demand PM & Alternate PM be accorded similar benefits According to a report on Channel 12 News, the Blue & White party is opposed to granting any additional benefits to the Prime Minister, and is demanding that the Prime Minister and the Alternate Prime Minister (Benny Gantz) are according similar benefits.