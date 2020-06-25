Social Workers' Union: We'll go on strike, starting 11 days from now

Head of the Union of Social Workers, Inbal Hermoni, is leading the social workers' demonstration today outside the Knesset and the Treasury.

"We walked for five days, covering over 60 kilometers, in order to do our utmost to ensure that social services in Israel are not shut down," Hermoni said. "But nobody in the Knesset is interested, and neither is anyone at the Treasury.

"We intend to strike from Monday-week, 11 days from now, and close down social services across the country for an indefinite period," she added. "We do this despite our concern for the impact, but we are decided on the matter, because we know we did all that we could to prevent reaching such a situation."