News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Report: Ben Eliezer's heirs to reach agreement with Tax Authority
According to a report in Kan News, tax authorities are close to reaching an agreement with the relatives of former MK Binyamin Ben Eliezer, regarding money that the tax authority says the State is entitled to, due to bribes attributed to Ben Eliezer.
It appears that his heirs will pay several million shekels to the tax authorities, in return for which the case will be closed.
