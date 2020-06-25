|
11:31
Reported
News Briefs
Eiffel Tower reopens
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France has reopened to the public after being closed for its longest period since the Second World War, the BBC reports.
However, visitors will be limited in number, will have to wear face masks, and will have to use the stairs rather than the elevators. In addition, access is only permitted up to and including the second floor.
Around seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower each year, according to its website.
