11:20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Arab rock thrower who killed Amit Ben Yigal indicted today This morning, a military court indicted Nizmi Abu-Bakr, for throwing the rock that killed IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal. Ben Yigal was killed during an arrest operation on May 12th, when a concrete block was dropped on him from the roof of a building.