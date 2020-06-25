|
10:40
Reported
Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Miri Regev: Trump's announcement will recognize our right to the land
Responding to the statement of key adviser Kellyanne Conway that US President Donald Trump is about to make a "big announcement" on sovereignty, Transportation Minister Miri Regev expressed her optimism regarding the content of the announcement.
"We've reached the moment of truth," she wrote on her Facebook page. "I believe that President Trump's announcement will bring with it the natural and desired recognition of our right to this land."
