|
10:36
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Tzohar head Rabbi Stav: People at high risk should pray at home
Rabbi David Stav of the Tzohar rabbinic organization has called on people from high-risk categories to stay at home instead of going to synagogues to pray.
"In the first outbreak of this virus, synagogues were some of the key places where the virus spread," Stav noted. "Even if people are not in an extremely high risk category, they should still pray at home, despite the hardship involved."
Last Briefs