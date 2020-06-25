|
10:33
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
MK Shelah: Not involved with dismissal of Knesset Channel employees
Responding to news that two employees of the Knesset Channel have been dismissed due to their refusal to name the person responsible for his leaked interview, MK Ofer Shelah denied any involvement in the issue.
"I was not involved in the questioning of the employees, neither did I have anything to do with their dismissal," Shelah said. "I think the dismissal should be reconsidered - they should be given a second chance."
