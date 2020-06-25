|
10:21
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Saeb Erekat: 'Annexation will destroy the Palestinian Authority'
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat has threatened that any Israeli application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will lead to the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority.
"If annexation happens, Netanyahu will destroy the Palestinian Authority," he told Galei Tzahal, "and he will become the person responsible for collecting the garbage in Abu Dis, Jericho, and Hevron."
Last Briefs