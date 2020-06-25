|
09:52
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Tel Aviv mayor: Lax police enforcement led to increase in virus cases
Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yaffo Ron Huldai has criticized the police for what he claims is ineffective enforcement of Health Ministry regulations, alleging that they are thereby responsible for the increase in the number of cases currently seen in the country.
"Israel Police is not enforcing the wearing of face masks, as I requested them to do," he told Kan Bet. "If they had enforced the law properly, there would have been a different outcome."
Last Briefs