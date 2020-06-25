MK Karhi: MKs should address dismissal of 2 Knesset Channel employees

MK Shlomo Karhi responded on Twitter this morning to the news that two employees of the Knesset Channel have been fired for refusing to disclose who was responsible for the leaked interview with MK Ofer Shelah.

"The conduct of the Knesset Channel is scandalous," he wrote. "The Knesset Channel is supposed to serve as an example of correct behavior. This week, I discussed the matter with the head of the Knesset Committee ... which should be addressing the issue."