News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Health Ministry Dir-Gen: We're aiming to avoid a general lockdown
Director-General of the Health Ministry Professor Hezi Levy told Kan Bet this morning that the Ministry wants to do everything it can to avoid a general closure when it comes to dealing with the "second wave" of the coronavirus epidemic.
"The method we originally used was lockdown, and it undoubtedly reduced the rate of contagion," Levy said. "But we don't want to go back there."
