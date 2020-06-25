MK Smotrich compares Netanyahu to Ariel Sharon, both 'strong leaders'

Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich has launched a new campaign designed to avoid a scenario in which application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will be accompanied by the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a video clip he released, he compares Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. "We already tried blindly following a strong leader," Smotrich says in the clip, "and it ended with a Palestinian state," in Gaza, after Sharon implemented the Disengagement.