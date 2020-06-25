Biden to accept nomination at virtual Democratic convention in August

Former Vice President and presidential contender for the Democratic Party nomination Joe Biden will accept his party's nomination at a predominantly virtual convention, NBC News reports.

The convention will be held in August in Milwaukee, but delegates have been told not to come in person.

"After consulting with public health officials about the COVID-19 pandemic, convention organizers are announcing today that they have determined state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and should plan to conduct their official convention business remotely," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.