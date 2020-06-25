MK Smotrich: Unacceptable to fire employees who refuse to snitch

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has criticized the dismissal of two employees of the Knesset Channel, in connection with the leaked video of the Channel's interview with MK Ofer Shelah.

"The dismissal of two loyal employees solely due to the fact that they refused to name the person responsible for the leak is unacceptable to my mind," Smotrich said, adding that he would no longer agree to be interviewed by the Knesset Channel.

"I call on my fellow Knesset members to join me in announcing that they too will not agree to be interviewed by the Knesset Channel, until its management reconsiders its decision," he said.