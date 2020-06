08:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 4 officials arrested regarding corruption allegations This morning, the head of the Northern regional council, his deputy, the previous Council head, and the director of the Education Ministry were all arrested and taken for questioning regarding allegations of corruption. ► ◄ Last Briefs