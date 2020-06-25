MK Yaalon: Nobody will succeed in intimidating me

Speaking this morning on Kan Bet, MK Moshe Yaalon (Yest Atid-Telem) responded to the warning of attorney David Shomron, that he would sue him for libel if he did not retract his words regarding his involvement in the submarine affair.

"Nobody will succeed in either intimidating or silencing me," Yaalon said. "If Shomron wants to sue me - let's bring the matter to court. I'm waiting for him to sue me," he added.

Yaalon also criticized the government's authorization of use of the ISA to contact-trace coronavirus patients. "It's not for no reason that the ISA head doesn't want to be involved in this," he said. "It damages the [reputation of the] ISA - it makes us look like North Korea. The government should have found an alternative solution."