Trump won't comply with New Jersey quarantine regulations

A White House spokesman stated yesterday that despite a new order requiring visitors to New Jersey to enter quarantine for 14 days, US President Donald Trump will not be going into isolation when he travels to New Jersey this coming weekend.

NBC News quotes White House spokesman Judd Deere, who said, "The president of the United States is not a civilian," when explaining why, despite having recently been in Arizona, where a spike in coronavirus cases has been reported, Trump will not be complying with the New Jersey governor's order. "Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative," he added.