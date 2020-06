08:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Forecast: Cloudy, with warmer days to come Today: Partially cloudy with temperatures close to the seasonal average. Tomorrow and Shabbat: Temperatures will rise to above the seasonal average. ► ◄ Last Briefs