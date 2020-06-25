'Not applying sovereignty to Jordan Valley will be deeply regretted'

A report on Kan News states that Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a private conversation that he does not think that sovereignty will be applied in the Jordan Valley, and that "everyone understands this."

Responding to the report, MK Michael Shir said that, "Application of sovereignty that does not include the Jordan Valley will be deeply regretted in years to come. We must not pass up this historic opportunity to define our borders. We promised our public many times that we would apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, and we were voted into power in order to honor that promise."