News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
'Leaders should be modest in their demands and set a personal example'
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel told Galei Tzahal that, "The Trump deal presents a huge opportunity. After 52 years, the time has come to end all the disputes and define what we agree upon."
Asked to comment on the question of tax breaks for Prime Minister Netanyahu, Hendel said, "Leaders should set a personal example, including in being modest in their demands. However, Blue & White are not the only party in government."
