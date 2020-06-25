|
Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Dep. Health Minister: No plans for widespread lockdown
Interviewed on Reshet Bet, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish stated that, "We have no plans for returning to a comprehensive lockdown," despite the rise in coronavirus cases. "When we identify a locality where an increase in cases has occurred, we deal with it using all the means at our disposal."
Kish added that in his opinion, ISA contact tracing is "a necessary tool. Legislation should be enacted as quickly as possible."
