Power stations using renewable energy sources could save NIS 9 billion

Director-General of the Environmental Protection Ministry, David Yahalomi, has appealed for the construction of power stations using pollutants to stop, and for countries around the world to build power stations using a combination of renewable energy sources. According to Yahalomi, such a policy would lead to an increase of around 40% in countries' ability to produce energy from renewable sources within the next decade.

According to a report prepared by professionals at the ministry, such power stations would save the economy around NIS 9 billion, and would also decrease levels of air pollution.