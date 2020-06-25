Trump's senior adviser: 'Big announcement' coming up on annexation

Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, told journalists that, "There are conversations being had in the White House on the matter of annexation. Obviously the president will have an announcement. He’s talked about this in the past and I’ll leave it to him to give you a big announcement."

Conway added that, "All the calamity scenarios of the past are gone. Let’s just see, because he wants to be an agent for peace in the Middle East and he’s trying to do that."