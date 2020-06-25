|
06:31
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Bolton: Trump ignored coronavirus warning signs
Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton is continuing to attack US President Donald Trump, and on Wednesday accused him of ignoring early warning signs of the coronavirus pandemic due to a potential impact it could have had on a trade deal with China.
"I think there is an empty chair in the Oval Office, because the president did not want to hear bad news about Xi Jinping, his friend,” Bolton told said in an interview on CNN, referring to the Chinese president.
Last Briefs