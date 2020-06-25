|
06:08
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Rouhani: We're willing to talk US if it apologizes
Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologizes for exiting the 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
The confrontation between Tehran and Washington has worsened since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.
Last Briefs