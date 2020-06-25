Abbas: Any Israeli application of sovereignty is 'null and void'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas warned on Wednesday that if Israel implements its plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, it would have to undertake its responsibilities over the territories as “an occupying power”.

Speaking through video link to the Arab Parliament and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Abbas said that applying sovereignty to any part of “Palestinian land” is "null and void," while reiterating his rejection of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.